Madhya Pradesh: City continues to be Covid hotspot, 10 covid cases reported in state; Bhopal leads with five

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital continued to be hotspot with 5 Covid cases out of 10 reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by Health Department. Bhopal had led with 8 Covid cases on Saturday.

Health department officials said that blood samples of patients found infected with corona are sent to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, for genome sequencing.

According to Health Department, five Covid cases were detected from Bhopal while Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Katni and Shahdol districts reported one case each on Sunday.

It is a matter of relief that even after getting Omicron variant patients in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, the neighbouring states of Madhya Pradesh, patients of this variant have not been found here. Health Commissioner Akash Tripathi said, ìSo far, no omicron case has been detected in Madhya Pradesh.î

There are currently 134 active patients of coronavirus in the state. Of the active patients, 72 are from Bhopal and 38 from Indore. Till Sunday afternoon, 49 patients were in home isolation in Bhopal.

So far, 7, 93,233 positives have been found in the state. Out of these, 7,82,571 patients have been cured and so far 10,528 people have died. Eighteen patients were recovered in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is more than 98 per cent.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:43 PM IST