Madhya Pradesh: Man gets electrocuted while taking selfie on top of train

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A young man allegedly got electrocuted while taking a selfie by climbing on top of the train under the Circuit House overbridge.

He was admitted to the district hospital and is under treatment. However, the condition of the youth is said to be critical.

The incident happened on Sunday evening under the City Kotwali police station area of ​​Satna.

According to the primary information, Deepak Kushwaha (19) of Account Saathiya village of Nagod tehsil, with half a dozen friends, climbed on top of railway track under Circuit House overbridge to take a selfie.

In the meantime, he came under the grip of the mainline passing over the train and got severely scorched by lightning.

His friends present on the spot rushed him to the district hospital, where he is under treatment.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:55 PM IST