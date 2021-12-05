e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Chandrashekar isolated himself at his residence.
FP News Service
Jabalpur divisional commissioner B. Chandrashekar |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur divisional commissioner B Chandrashekar has tested positive for COVID-19. A sample has also been sent to identify the new variant 'Omicron'.

Chandrashekar isolated himself at his residence here. He has requested all those who had come in contact with him in the past a few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Earlier, he had also chaired a meeting with administrative officials.

Health department was, however, gathering information about his travel and contact history. The department also issued an alert among the people in the district.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:37 AM IST
