Madhya Pradesh: Two judokas bring bronze from Asia-Oceania championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two judokas from SAI centre in Bhopal have won bronze medal at the Asia-Oceania championship held in Beirut in Lebanon, the director of National Centre of Excellence Satyajeet Sankrit told Free Press on Saturday.

Nandini Vatsa won bronze in 70-kg weight category in girls’ events while Anil won the same in 90-kg weight category in boys’ events, he added.

Both Nandini and Anil have been training at National Centre of Excellence in SAI centre in Bhopal. Two more players from the centre, Himanshi and Tanish, finished fifth at the championship.

As many as 81 boys and 52 girls from 15 countries took part in the championship that concluded on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:21 PM IST