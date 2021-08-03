Madhya Pradesh: Child Welfare Committee orders medical Probe to determine Jharkhand girl’s age for passport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has ordered a medical investigation to determine the age of a tribal girl from Jharkhand at the request of Regional Passport Office (RPO), Bhopal.

The girl sent an application to Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), Indore, on November 20, mentioning her date of birth (DoB) as January 1, 2000 and submitted an Aadhaar card as DoB proof.

While studying her application, an assistant passport officer noticed that the girl seemed to be minor and forwarded the case to the regional passport office, Bhopal.

Accordingly, the RPO Office issued an order to the applicant asking her to visit the office with her parents.

In response to that order, the applicant approached this office Monday without her parents and was unable to give the details about her family and the need for a passport.

Since the matter was suspicious, the RPO office contacted the child helpline for further assistance.

The team found the girl minor in its preliminary investigation and produced her before the Magistrate and Child Welfare Committee on Monday.

Later, the CWC issued instructions for medical investigation and approached the parents of the minor residing in Jharkhand for further investigation, said regional passport officer Rashmi Baghel.