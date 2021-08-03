Madhya Pradesh: Jawahar Bal Bhavan launches course for kids in creative arts

Bhopal (Madhya Prdesh): The Jawahar Bal Bhavan has launched online courses of dance, music, modern music, painting, handicrafts, computers, theatre, modern acting, science, home science and sports.

A press note said that the objective was to help the children hone their creative skills. Those interested can register themselves online by clicking this link: http://www.jawaharbalbhawanbhopal.com/