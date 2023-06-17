 Madhya Pradesh: Child Marriage Stopped In Bina village
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Child Marriage Stopped In Bina village

Madhya Pradesh: Child Marriage Stopped In Bina village

As soon as the officials of the department came to know about it, they rushed to the spot and stopped the wedding ceremony.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department stopped a child marriage being held at Satauria, sources said on Friday.

According to reports, the members of a family were getting their minor daughter married in Satauria village.

As soon as the officials of the department came to know about it, they rushed to the spot and stopped the wedding ceremony.

Project officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department Sapna Yadav said she had come to know about the wedding of a minor girl taking place in Satauria village.

She rushed to the spot with the officials of the department. Since the wedding was to take place at night, preparations were going on for it, she said.

Yadav convinced the family members of the girl to stop the ceremony. The officials also informed the police about the incident.

They asked the workers of Anganwadi centre to keep an eye on the family, so that they might not conduct the wedding ceremony.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Booked For Mailing Divorce Application Forms
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sex Racket Busted, Six Arrested In Chhatarpur

Bhopal: 7-yr RI To 5 In Police Constable Exam Scam

Bhopal: 7-yr RI To 5 In Police Constable Exam Scam

Madhya Pradesh: Child Marriage Stopped In Bina village

Madhya Pradesh: Child Marriage Stopped In Bina village

Bhopal: CM Advises Leaders From Sagar To Sink Differences

Bhopal: CM Advises Leaders From Sagar To Sink Differences

Bhopal: Misused & Ill Maintained: SMART Steps Out Of Track

Bhopal: Misused & Ill Maintained: SMART Steps Out Of Track