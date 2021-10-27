Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has dinner at tribal house in Raigaon constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had dinner at a tribal Chhoti Kol’s residence at Chhilori village in Raigaon assembly constituency on Tuesday night during his visit to the constituency, as per administrative officials.

CM was in the constituency for canvassing for the BJP candidate in the bypoll to the constituency.

Chhoti Kol who is a Janpad member herself cooked food for the CM who sat near the hearth along with woman members of Kol family and had interaction with them on their problems and other issues related to the village and the area.

He later took part in an aarti at Ma Bharjuna temple in the constituency, which is a renowned temple in Vindhya region.

