Bhopal administration issues license to 503 cracker vendors ahead of Diwali

BHOPAL: The Bhopal district administration has issued licenses to 503 firecracker vendors. In all 893 traders had applied for licence online, the administration has rejected 390 applications, said an administrative official.

Unlike the previous years, the district administration this time accepted applications online for renewal of licenses and issuing fresh licenses to cracker vendors for setting up temporary shops.

Additional district magistrate Dilip Yadav, said, “The district administration is very particular in not allowing sale of Chinese or imported crackers. Besides, sale of only factory manufactured packed crackers would be allowed. Timing for the fireworks is likely to be two hours- 8.00pm to 10.00pm.”

A firecracker wholesaler, Advaik Bhaitia said, “Covid-19 had taken away the spark of Diwali last year. But now that things are coming back on track, we are expecting a decent sale this year. The district administration has denied licenses to many retailers in the city due to reasonable reasons.” “Shopkeepers are not allowed to store more than 50 kg of firecrackers. If they are found violating the rule, action will be taken against them,” added Yadav.

Applications were received from the vendors for setting up temporary shops. The administration has allowed to setup 40 shops in Bittan Market, 80 at Dussehra Maidan New Market, 97 in Bairagarh, 13 in Gandhi Nagar, 8 in rural area, 250 in Jamboree, 125 in Berasia and 50 shops will be given licenses in Kolar Dussehra ground. In all 130 outlets for selling crackers will be set up in Lilly Talkies Shahjahani Park, BHEL, TIT and Anand Nagar area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:52 PM IST