Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors’ organisations launch 37-day campaign seeking justice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four organisations of survivors of Bhopal Gas Tragedy jointly launched a 37- day campaign for, what they said, justice and life of dignity for the survivors while they are going to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the disaster in the first week of December.

Through the campaign– Bhopal Disaster: 37 years: 37 questions” – the organizations wish to highlight urgent concerns regarding compensation, criminal justice, medical, economic and social rehabilitation and environmental remediation of polluted lands that need to be addressed to stop the ongoing disaster, states a press release.

As per the release, Rashida Bee, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karmchari Sangh said, “Starting from today, survivors of the disaster will be asking one question every day for every year of the long aftermath of the disaster.”

“Dow Chemical USA’s business in India has grown dramatically in the last seven years. In these seven years, the company has ignored six successive summons issued by the Bhopal district court to appear in the criminal case on the disaster,“ said Shehzadi Bee of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha.

“So our question of the day would be how can the Indian government allow a company that does not obey laws of the land to do business in this country?” she added.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action questioned the central and state governments’ competence and integrity in addressing issues of medical care and rehabilitation of the survivors.

She said, “Despite the passage of 37 years the mainstay of healthcare of the survivors continue to be symptomatic drugs that provide temporary relief if at all. So we will be asking such basic questions like -- why no treatment protocols for exposure related chronic illnesses till today?”

“We will be asking questions on issues of ongoing contamination and remediation of the land in and around the abandoned Union Carbide factory.” said Nousheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide.

”Like despite being entitled by laws in India and USA to seek compensation from Dow Chemical for the polluted land, why has the MP Government never filed a claim against the corporation?” she asked.

QUESTION ASKED ON DAY ONE:

“As per the state government’s data as many as 5295 deaths occurred as a result of the disaster. Out of all persons who died there are 5000 widows who need financial support. Hence, is the government suggesting that the number of all the children, all unmarried women and all unmarried men who died due to disaster was only 295?”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:28 PM IST