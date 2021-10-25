Bhopal: This Diwali, deck up home with articles made of cow-dung, clay and stone dust

BHOPAL: Decorative items made of cow-dung, clay and stone dust are on display at Gauhar Mahal under ‘Deepotsav’.

MP Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation organised the exhibition-cum-sale to provide a market for the artisans and weavers of the state on the festivals like Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Dev Uthni Ekadashi simultaneously in three districts of Gwalior, Ratlam and Bhopal.

Bhagirath Prajapati from District Chhatarpur Dhamna has brought his traditional diya collection including flower pot, stand, coconut, fish, turtle and doll, magic diya. The range starts from Rs 2.

Jyoti Umre of Bhopal has brought a special stone dust painting for Diwali this time! Stone dust painting is made by making a paste of marble powder, filling it in a cone and pasting it on plywood, in which the shape of tree, flower pot, bird, scenery etc. is made.

Jitendra Kumar Rathore from Sagar district has brought items, made of cow dung including pen stand, mobile stand, wall frame, side hanging, diyas, matka colors. Besides, bagh, batik and dabu print sarees, suits and dress materials, and Chanderi saris are on display . Cotton jackets, wooden toys, leather crafts of Dewas, brass metal crafts of Tikamgarh, Sahariya art of Gwalior and chadar, jute and zari zardozi items of Bhopal are also available.

On Monday Principal Secretary of the Department of Village Industries Smita Bhardwaj and the Managing Director of Handicrafts Development Corporation, Anubha Shrivastava, discussed with the trainees of Gond training and observed paintings and saris made by them. They appreciated the Zari Zardozi of Bhopal, T-shirts made on Saharia Art of Gwalior, various products of terracotta and painting and also encouraged the craftsmen.They also launched the handloom stoles and dupattas of Maheshwar, Chanderi and Sonsar. Besides, differently-abled artistes from Shivshankara Musical Group performed songs under cultural performance on Monday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:40 PM IST