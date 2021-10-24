Madhya Pradesh: Light up festivals of artisans by purchasing local goods: Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to people to buy goods from local shopkeepers and give preference to local products for festivals. “With this, not only will you contribute to the development of the country and state but will generate employment opportunities for local people,” he said.

“It is very important to promote local products for development and economic strengthening of the country and the state,” he tweeted. The chief minister after listening to Mann ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave a message to people of state to promote Vocal for Local drive.

“Our priority should be local material. If we buy local, we will help poor artisans, weavers and those who make other goods locally to celebrate festivals,” Chouhan added.

He said locally manufactured materials are being promoted under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh initiative. As part of this, Ek Zila - Ek Utpad has also been started. Efforts are on to establish identity of locally made goods of all the districts in the state. Their branding is also being done at national and international level.

He said that we have also formed self-help groups by identifying skilled women in the state who prepare many types of useful material at local level. All such women have been encouraged by providing them financial assistance through banks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:08 PM IST