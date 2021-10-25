No levy on diya makers: Satna, Rewa administration issue directives under in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: After Datia, the district administration of Rewa and Satna asked local civic bodies not to impose levy on local diya (Diwali earthen lamp) makers.

Amarpatan city council in Satna District issued instructions on Monday that no money should be recovered from earthen lamp makers and sellers who set up makeshift shops in their areas. “Most civic bodies impose levy on haats and bazaars. All earthen diya makers should be exempted from any levy. Rather, they should be provided facilities,” an order issued by Amarpatan city council stated.

On Sunday, Rewa district collector Ilayaraja T had issued similar instructions. He, in his order, mentioned that this measure will not only boost local economy and promote old tradition but will help in protecting environment.

“It has been observed that earthen lamp makers come to town to sell their products. They are often harassed in name of recovery of taxes by different local bodies and police and they face inconvenience. These instructions should be followed strictly and immediately. They should be facilitated,” Ilayaraja T stated.

Datia collector Sanjay Kumar was first one to take the step on October 22. “We have given instructions to promote earthen, traditional diyas. This is environment- friendly, provides financial support to people engaged in making traditional earthen pottery and other items. Besides, it boosts Vocal for Local drive envisaged by state and union government,” said Sanjay Kumar.

The potters’ community from across the state is engaged in making earthen pottery, diyas and other items extensively used during Diwali. Now, several self- help groups have also engaged women in large numbers to make diyas.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 07:28 PM IST