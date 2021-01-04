Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold first collectors’ conference in new year today

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with district collectors and divisional commissioners in the state through video conference for about seven hours on Monday. This is the first conference with collectors and commissioners in the state in new year and is regarded important in view of state government’s flagship drive - good governance. The chief minister had removed Katni district collector and Neemuch SP for negligence during the last state level conference.

Among other issues, steps taken to check illegal mining and state’s law and order will be discussed at the collectors’ conference on Monday. The progress for implementation of employment generation schemes will be reviewed. The progress of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act will also come up for discussion.

Besides, chief minister will take feedback on bank and market linkages of products made by Self Help Groups. Availability of fund under PM urban foot path vendors’ scheme and CM rural foot path vendors’ scheme will also be reviewed.

Other issues on the agenda include preparations for urban cleanliness survey 2021, management of gaushalas etc.