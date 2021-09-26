e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend review meeting of Naxal-affected states

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is not attending the meeting, sources said.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Advertisement

New Delhi/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is taking part in a review meeting on 'Left-Wing extremism' under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commenced at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday.

Chief Ministers of several Naxal-hit states including, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik are also present at the meeting.

However, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is not attending the meeting, sources said.

The state is being represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi.

Chief Ministers or their representatives would be apprising the Union Home Minister about the current situation in their states and the progress of developmental projects.

According to sources, the meeting is being convened to discuss the Naxal affected areas and their problems.

The Union Home Minister will also review the ongoing operations against in Naxal-affected states.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Beef recovery arrests, protest held in Khargone, several booked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal