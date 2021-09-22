Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informs Union minister RK Singh about Covid-induced financial constraints

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on the Union minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh in Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to grant two-year time for advance payment against outstanding subsidy of distribution companies (discoms).

As per the official release, while discussing the difficulties being faced in the implementation of Revitalization Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with the minister, Chouhan said, “The economy of the state has been severely impacted due to Covid-19 due to which the state should be given at least 2 years for advance payment of outstanding subsidy of discoms.”

He requested the minister that government departments be allowed to clear outstanding dues to discoms in three installments instead of one. The requirement of publication of unaudited accounts every quarter as per the guidelines of RDSS scheme be relaxed by making it optional in first year of the scheme.

During the meeting, chief minister informed about the steps taken in the field of green energy, especially solar energy. He also had a detailed discussion on Revitalization Distribution Area Scheme (RDSS), states the release.

The chief minister told the union minister Singh that the tariff of Rs.2.14 per unit has been decided for Neemuch and Agar solar power plants for which Bhumi Pujan will be performed soon.

Chouhan further said, “300 solar days are available in Madhya Pradesh and therefore, state is rapidly moving towards solar energy.”

The CM also informed the minister about floating solar power plant in Omkareshwar and solar power plants at Chhatarpur and Morena.

He said, “Revitalization Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is a revolutionary scheme in the energy sector. Madhya Pradesh is making good progress in adopting smart meters. Around 1.2 lakh smart meters have been installed in the state. The work of installation of 3.5 lakh meters is in progress and the process of procurement and installation of 23.7 lakh meters is in advanced stage.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:55 PM IST