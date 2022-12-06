e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Hitech Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Center in Bhopal

The newly constructed 50-bed Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Center has been prepared in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission of the central government

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Center on Tuesday on the premises of Pt. Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurveda Institute, Bhopal.

The newly constructed 50-bed Panchkarma Super Specialty and Wellness Center has been prepared in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission of the Central Government. This center has the facility of personalised medicine, an Ayurveda diet, yoga and meditation, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation along with Panchakarma. Along with this, there are facilities for Ayurveda's special pulse test, nature test, modern lab test, sonography, and CT scan.

CM also inaugurated the Silver Jubilee Auditorium building of the Ayurveda Institute on this occasion. CM laid the foundation stone of the academic building of the institute and office building of Madhya Pradesh Ayurvedic and Unani System of Medicine and Naturopathy Board in the programme. The auditorium has a seating capacity of 500 people. Along with this, modern equipment for electricity and sound has been used.

Bhopal: Soon 50K teachers will be recruited, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
