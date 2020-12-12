Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister, party leaders discuss issues raised by Scindia

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has discussed with the leaders of the party organisation about the issues raised by Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The discussion took place on Saturday when Chouhan spoke to the BJP’s state unit president, VD Sharma, and organisational secretary, Suhas Bhagat, about political appointments and the issues related to the party.

According to sources, Scindia wants his supporters, who were former ministers, to be given political appointments. The emphasis is on getting adjusted Raghuraj Kansana, Munnalal Goyal and Jaswant Jatav to some corporations along with Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotia.

According to the wishes of Scindia, the BJP has taken action against those leaders who damaged the party from inside in the by-elections. Now, Scindia wants such leaders removed from the party. Besides, he demanded that Govind Rajput be given back the transport department and Tulsi Silawat the water resources department.

According to sources in the BJP, the party organisation is not keen on taking action against any old hands after the by-elections. The party does not wish to take action against the leaders against whom complaints were made. The party feels circumstances have forced them to take such action. The party organisation is also against giving political appointments to those leaders who have lost the by-elections.

Apart from that, Chouhan does not want to give the transport department to Rajput. The party is, however, trying to find out a way by meeting some of the demands of Scindia.