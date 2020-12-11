Madhya Pradesh: CM, Scindia, party talk over Cabinet, political appointments

BHOPAL: A discussion was held among Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and state BJP president VD Sharma at the residence of the chief minister on Friday.

During the discussion, proposed ministry expansion, political appointments in the corporations and formation of the BJP’s state executive committee were figured.

From the discussion, it seems the Cabinet expansion would take place this month.

Both Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat would be sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

The meeting also reportedly decided that no other legislators would be given Cabinet berths in the proposed expansion.

Chouhan, Scindia and Sharma agreed that the ministers defeated in the by-elections would be adjusted to the corporations and given the status of cabinet ministers.

It was, however, not decided when it would be done. According to sources, the ministry would be expanded, and after that permission of Central leadership would be sought for making political appointments.

The three leaders also discussed about party’s executive committee. Scindia wanted that his supporters should also be adjusted in the organisation.

They also agreed that a few supporters of Scindia will be inducted into the executive committee.

The permission of the party’s central leadership will be taken about giving positions to the Scindia supporters in the committee.

Scindia also proposed the names of some of his supporters for the post of party spokespersons.

Scindia also heaped pressure on the party to adjust his supporters to the Gwalior unit of the organisation.

Scindia reaches CM’s house with supporters: Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the CM’s house along with his supporters on Friday. He also showed his strength. Scindia’s motorcade consisted of 40 vehicles. Ministers, legislators and former ministers were present in the Scindia’s cavalcade.