Bhopal: 'If you fail to draw tribals to BJP, then your presence is worthless for party’

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and other party office bearers attended a meeting at BJP office here on Tuesday. Deliberations were held on prospects of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), Bhim Army and other tribal outfits in ensuing by-elections.

Chouhan said JAYS, Bhim Army and other tribal outfits are manipulators. He, however, expressed concern over the fact that innocent tribals may favour the two political outfits.

At the meeting, tribal leaders talked about impact of JAYS and Gondwana Gantantra Party on tribals.

Sources said one of the office bearers from Dindori pointed out that benefits of government-run schemes have not reached the needy tribals. The scheme benefits reached district headquarters, block headquarters but not villages and hamlets.

Chouhan asked BJP’s tribal leaders to motivate tribesmen to favour BJP. "If you fail to draw tribals to BJP, then your presence is worthless for party," Chouhan is reported to have said. “The works we have done for tribals, Congress leaders can’t even think of it,” he added.

According to Sharma, state has 89 tribal blocks and BJP leaders are reaching out to tribals with the works of the state government. “Our reach among tribals is stronger compared to Congress party but we have to contact more number of voters with works done by BJP government,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:26 PM IST