Madhya Pradesh: Chhath festival begins from Monday, preparations underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway for the celebrations of four-day long festival of Bihar, Chhath, that is set to begin from Monday, said Satyendra Kumar, the coordinator of the organising committee Bihar Sanskritik Parishad on Saturday.

Joint collector Manoj Verma inspected Saraswati Mandir Chhath Ghat near BHEL on Friday. Verma issued orders to Govindpura town incharge Ashok Singh to maintain traffic, security, infrastructure and lighting arrangement at the site.

The patron of organisation and local legislator Krishna Gaur had earlier issued a notice to the officials to maintain the arrangements. The members of Parishad earlier ran a cleanliness drive for 15 days ahead of the event, said Kumar.

He said. “Chhath is the festival of purity and sanctity. We want to apply the same in our lives so we ran the cleanliness drive. We collected the waste, segregated it and sent some of them for recycling.”

The committees will get the permission slip and their registration number on Sunday after marking the Chhath Ghats across the city by the district administration. The festival would begin from November 8 and will conclude with the Sandhya Arghya on Thursday.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:16 PM IST