Madhya Pradesh: Chattarpur SP initiates an awareness program for children against online games

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chattarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma on Tuesday initiated a program making children aware of the ill effects of online games.

Not to be mentioned, a 13-year-old boy in Chhattarpur city had committed suicide after he lost Rs 40,000 to the Free Fire gaming app, on July 30. The Chattarpur police has registered the case against the developer of the gaming app on Monday.

The SP said that on Tuesday, 15 young children reached the office and uninstalled the gaming app. The SP gave them a letter of appreciation and chocolates, boosting their confidence against the online gaming.

"Online games are effecting the studies as well as the lifestyle of children. They are getting more attached to the phones because of the se games. Accounting to their safety ahead of most anticipating covid third wave, they are not permitted to go into the parks or to play with their friends. To compensate their physical activities, they go for online gaming," said the SP.