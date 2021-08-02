Rain exposes real picture of Bhopal roads; potholed muddy roads giving harrowing time to commuters

BHOPAL: A brief spell of rain has exposed the tall claims of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other allied agencies about the monsoon preparedness in the state capital. Roads have turned into muddy lanes posing risk to motorists as well as pedestrians. Roads full of huge potholes are giving harrowing time to commuters. Waterlogging is plaguing the low-lying areas of the city.
Potholes have surfaced on the city roads following the recent spate of rains. It is nightmare, specially for the two-wheeler riders, to commute on these potholed roads. Kolar, a satellite township, is worst affected. Roads in Lalita Nagar, Mandakini, Ankit Apartment and other colonies too have developed huge potholes. MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who visited Kolar, claimed that due to pandemics, the private agencies engaged in laying water and sewer lines could not complete the repair work of the dug-up roads.
The situation at Transport Nagar, which has been recently developed, is pathetic. Hundreds of heavy vehicles coming to the transport Nagar have wreaked havoc on the roads. Due to heavy rain, potholes and pits have developed on the roads and to add to the problem, mud from side lanes has washed down onto the road posing grave risk to the motorists.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)