Rain exposes real picture of Bhopal roads; potholed muddy roads giving harrowing time to commuters

Potholes have surfaced on the city roads following the recent spate of rains. It is nightmare, specially for the two-wheeler riders, to commute on these potholed roads. Kolar, a satellite township, is worst affected. Roads in Lalita Nagar, Mandakini, Ankit Apartment and other colonies too have developed huge potholes. MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who visited Kolar, claimed that due to pandemics, the private agencies engaged in laying water and sewer lines could not complete the repair work of the dug-up roads.