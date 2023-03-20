 Madhya Pradesh: Chambal tragedy; bodies of all 7 missing persons found
Madhya Pradesh: Chambal tragedy; bodies of all 7 missing persons found

After three days of operation, the NDRF ream found all the bodies.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday recovered the body of another missing pilgrim. With the recovery of the body of 12-year-old Luv-Kush Kushwaha, the NDRF team found the bodies all the seven missing persons from the Chambal river. Seventeen people from Chilawat village in Kailaras Tehsil of Shivpuri went to Kela Devi temple crossing the river on foot on Saturday. On the way, all of them were swept away by the currents of the river.

Some villagers and divers rescued ten people from drowning. Seven people were reported missing. After three days of operation, the NDRF ream found all the bodies. Commissioner Deepak Singh, additional director general of police Shriniwas, collector Ankit Asthana and other officials stayed at the spot and supervised the rescue operation. A large number of officials were deployed and eight boats pressed into service. A few villagers and a few divers also helped the rescue team.

Read Also
Class 10th Science question paper leaked in Morena, two teachers booked
