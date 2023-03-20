 Class 10th Science question paper leaked in Morena, two teachers booked
Class 10th Science question paper leaked in Morena, two teachers booked

Second paper-leak case in Madhya Pradesh in three days

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Representative Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two teachers were booked after a Science question paper of Class 10th was leaked in MP's Morena district on Monday.

After getting a tip-off, Morena Collector, along with district education officials reached the spot and seized the phones of the accused teachers.

Notably, this is the second paper-leak case in Madhya Pradesh in three days. On Saturday, a class 10th question paper was leaked in Dhar, following which two school principals and three teachers were suspended.

