e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CEO inspects development projects in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: CEO inspects development projects in Narmadapuram

Show-cause notices were also issued to secretary,Yogesh Gaur and job assistant Rahul Rajput for irregularities in construction of drains, plantation and other work in Dolaria

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer of Narmadapuram district Panchayat Sojan Singh Rawat inspected the proper of work under various government schemes in Rohna, Dolria and Shail village Panchayats in the district, official sources said.

Rawat has launched a special drive to complete the projects under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He directed the officials to post certificates of complete work on the portal and to pay the wages to workers.

Rawat also inspected Nandan farm where fruits are grown, cowsheds and Aganwadi centres. He also asked the officials to issue a notice to former Sarpanch Yashwant Yadav for failing to complete Aganwadi centres and drains, but Yadav spent the funds sanctioned for the work.

Show-cause notices were also issued to secretary,Yogesh Gaur and job assistant Rahul Rajput for irregularities in construction of drains, plantation and other work in Dolaria.

Rawat also inspected the progress of Ayushman card, organic farming and new project to be done under MGNREGA.

Read Also
Bhopal: Two men held for online gambling, Rs 58K seized
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home...

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

Bhopal: BJP to follow Gujarat pattern in MP polls, prepares for Modi’s visits

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators

VCs to be called Kulgurus: But limping education system needs prop, say educators