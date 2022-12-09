Madhya Pradesh: CEO inspects development projects in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief executive officer of Narmadapuram district Panchayat Sojan Singh Rawat inspected the proper of work under various government schemes in Rohna, Dolria and Shail village Panchayats in the district, official sources said.

Rawat has launched a special drive to complete the projects under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He directed the officials to post certificates of complete work on the portal and to pay the wages to workers.

Rawat also inspected Nandan farm where fruits are grown, cowsheds and Aganwadi centres. He also asked the officials to issue a notice to former Sarpanch Yashwant Yadav for failing to complete Aganwadi centres and drains, but Yadav spent the funds sanctioned for the work.

Show-cause notices were also issued to secretary,Yogesh Gaur and job assistant Rahul Rajput for irregularities in construction of drains, plantation and other work in Dolaria.

Rawat also inspected the progress of Ayushman card, organic farming and new project to be done under MGNREGA.