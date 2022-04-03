Madhya Pradesh Central discom reviews Next-Gen Billing system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (central discom) has issued directives to field employees that meter reading is mandatory by visiting every building. The electricity bills cannot be issued to consumers on the basis of estimated consumption, according to official statement.

The company has warned of action against employees if they fail to record meter reading after visiting consumer’s premises. The central discom issued the directive after review of Next Generation Billing (NGB) system. It has been observed that field employees and officers issue bills on the basis of estimated consumption. The Company has also decided that the facility of recording consumption under NGB system without visiting the premises of consumers would be discontinued.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:07 PM IST