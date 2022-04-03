Bhopal: Rahul from city gets patent for his ‘Vocabmetry’ after 8 yrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After an eight-year-wait, Rahul Parashar from Bhopal, has won a patent for ‘Vocabmetry, a new method of learning English vocabulary, developed by him.

Parashar had applied for the patent in 2014 with The Patent Office, Government of India and received certificate on March 30 2022.

‘Vocabmetry’ is a unique and easy concept of English learning and will be useful for those preparing for UPSC, CLAT, CAT, GRE and other competitive examinations, he told a press conference in the city on Sunday.

Parashar said that when he was preparing for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination, he faced great problems in mastering English vocabulary. It was then that he decided to develop a system which would make learning the meaning of English words easier.

35-year-old Parashar says “Until now, 3,000 learners from Bhopal and Delhi, in addition to nearly 20,000 digital students, have benefitted from it.

He said that under his system, words “narrate stories”. He uses 110 characters including Mr.Ape, Mr.Egg. Miss.Honey Bee. Didi. Dr Ali, Mr Faltu, Mr Gambler, Inner man, Imam bhai, Mr Jojo and Mr. Queue to help the learners associate words with characters and thus easily remember their meaning.

He said that his ‘Vocabmetry’ presently covers 6,000 words in four volumes. He is now pursuing the expansion to approximately 27,500 words in 16 volumes.

Most of the learners, he said, are from Gujarat. Parashar said that he spent Rs 15-20 lakhs, which he earned by teaching in coaching classes, on the project.

After quitting CA, he has done post graduation in psychology from the local Hamidia College.

