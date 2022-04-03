Bhopal: Stone is last resort but it’s a crime like Dec 6 Ayodhya incident, says Uma Bharti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former union minister Uma Bharti has said stone pelting is the last resort but it’s a crime as was December 6 Ayodhya incident and she along with others had to face a (criminal) case.

She said this in reference to some women at Deori town in Sagar district who lodged their protest at a liquor shop against sale of liquor in their area on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Saturday night Bharti said, “I just got information about some women at Deori in Sagar district pelting stones at a liquor shop.”

She said, “Stone is the last resort but still it’s a crime as it was the incident of Ayodhya on December 6. There was a case against us and we faced it.”

She said women who pelted stones would have to face (criminal) proceedings in the court due to an FIR against them. “You carry on your agitation peacefully. I have my life for you”, she added, apparently addressing the women.

Uma Bharti who recently entered a liquor shop in Bhopal and smashed some liquor bottles with a stone said it’s utmost respect for her on the part of the liquor shop licensee that he didn’t lodge a complaint with police against her.

ATTACK ON MP GOVT

Earlier, attacking the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday she said, “Chaitra Navratra is to begin from tomorrow. These nine days are a festival to worship women power.”

She said, “We have introduced a new excise policy in Madhya Pradesh from today under which it has been arranged, how more and more liquor be made available to people for drinking in Ahatas and otherwise. The womenfolk are protesting against the same in the entire state.”

She said in the state units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh and Delhi have taken to streets against similar liquor policy.”

She said, “I am with the women and daughters of Madhya Pradesh. I am concerned over the sons who have fallen prey to the menace of alcoholism. I am ashamed too that we are earning revenue at the cost of the dignity and life of people.”

Reacting upon Bharti’s tweets state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja tweeted, “For Bharatiya Janata Party December 6 incident at Ayodhya was a glorious incident but for Uma Bharti it’s a crime.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:32 AM IST