Bhopal: Police arrest rape accused Mahant helpers', their house may be demolished

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police have arrested two helpers from Bhopal who had helped Mahant, the alleged rapist, to escape from Rewa after committing the crime, said police on Saturday. The police came to know that Sanjay and Anshul provided SUV to Mahant to flee the city. On the same night, they gave shelter to Mahant in their house. They are accused of gang rape case.

Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that Sanjay Tripathi and his nephew Anshul Shukla were arrested from Bhopal.

On March 28, a first-year college student was allegedly raped in room no 4 of Circuit House in Rewa by Mahant Sitaram alias Samarth Tripathi. The Civil Lines police registered the case under Sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and POCSO Act against four accused.

The police have already arrested Mahant Sitaram alias Samarth Tripathi and Vinod Pandey. They are on the two-day police remand. Their houses have been demolished.

According to SP, officials of Rewa Municipal Corporation, police and administration reached the under-construction house of accused Sanjay Tripathi on Saturday. It is likely to be demolished on Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:37 PM IST