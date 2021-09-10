Madhya Pradesh: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi but follow Covid-19 protocol too: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wishing people on Ganesh Chaturthi festival that began on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cautioned people against increasing number of Covid cases and made an appeal to them to follow Covid protocol while celebrating the festival.

On Friday, Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and son Kunal went to Mata Mandir market to get Lord Ganesha idol that he purchased from the temporary shop of Dinesh Prajapati. Later, they consecrated the idol at CM House.

In a message, Chouhan said, “May revered Lord Ganesha shower blessings on everyone. May Siddhi-Vinayak shower blessings on the entire state and people of the country. May all be happy, may all be healthy, may all be blessed, may all be well-being.”

He said, “A large number of corona positive cases are being found in many states of the country. Due to this, some deaths are also taking place. That is why, we should celebrate Ganesh festival by following the rules to prevent infection of Covid. Keep wearing a mask, there should not be a large crowd, follow the guideline fully, so that we can worship and pray to Ganesha with joy.”

TRUNK CALL: Bappa arrives in homes

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav began in the city on Friday with great zeal. The residents welcomed the Lord of wisdom to the beats of drums. People bought Ganesha idols, mostly eco-friendly from different places in the city like Chowk, Jumerati, New Market, BHEL etc.

Home minister Narottam Mishra was seen carrying idols of the Lord Ganesha, made of cow dung, on his head. People consecrated the idols of Ganpati Bappa at their homes as well as at puja pandals with accompanying rituals and performed puja following Covid protocol.

‘Bhopal Ke Raja,’ was also consecrated at Peepal Chowk in Old city area but the size of the idol was smaller due to restrictions on height by the government.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:54 PM IST