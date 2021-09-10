Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Lakhan Singh, 1200 people holding demonstration booked for violation COVID protocols in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has registered an FIR against two block presidents and 1200 people, including former Congress minister Lakhan Singh Yadav for holding demonstration and allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols.

The demonstrations were held yesterday in the district regarding the public problems of the people. A case was then registered against about two hundred and fifty people including the Congress MLA.

Notably, former minister Lakhan Singh held up a demonstration at the Karaira Tirahe, in a protest for not giving compensation to the flood victims. Former minister Jaivardhan Singh was also present in the demonstration.

Congress alleges they had sought permission from the police administration for the demonstration. The police administration, however, denies any permission granted and says they had refused to give the permission citing covid-19.

An FIR has been registered by the police administration for breaking the protocol of COVID-19 in the agitation carried out at various places.

Earlier, Congress MLA Satish Sikarwar along with the people of the area and supporters, had gathered at the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation and staged a sit-in. This dharna of Satish Sikarwar was about 15 points.

A similar demonstration was held in Bhitarwar under the leadership of former minister Lakhan Singh, in which Congress officials were also present along with Jaivardhan Singh.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:13 PM IST