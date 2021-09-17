Madhya Pradesh: Candidate seeks hike in nomination fee for the dignity of the post

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A candidate contesting for vice president post in the election to the District Bar Association (DBA), Bhopal, has sought hike in the nomination fee for vice-president post to bring it on par with that of other posts, for the sake of dignity of the post. The candidate has approached returning officer advocate RK Tiwari with the request.

Distribution of nomination forms for the election started from Thursday. Voting will be held on October 4 and counting is on October 5.

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma, contesting for vice president post, said, "Bar Association is charging a nomination fee Rs 35,000 from candidates contesting for the post of president and Rs 30,000 for those who are contesting for general secretary post but Rs 25,000 is being sought from those contesting for the vice president post."

In fact, he said, "Vice president enjoys all the powers in absence of president so nomination fee should be almost at par with nomination fee of president post or more than nomination fee fixed for general secretary post. Higher nomination fee for the general secretary post shows that the bar association is giving more importance to the general secretary than the vice president which is not justified."

Returning officer advocate RK Tiwari said, "Fee for nomination forms are fixed so candidates have been told to give in writing and then we will decide about it. Distribution of nomination forms started today (Thursday). It will continue for two days. September 23 and September 24 will be the days for withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be on October 4. Results will be declared on October 5."

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:32 AM IST