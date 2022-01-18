Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet nod for pattas to govt land occupants in urban areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday took decision to allot pattas to those who have occupied government land in urban areas. The cabinet took the decision to amend the circular issued on September 24, 2020.

Besides, the cabinet made other provisions for MP State General Category Welfare Commission. This includes identification of beneficiaries of general category people in the state by the commission, considering the points related to the overall welfare, make new work plans for the state government for welfare of general category people.

The cabinet will give additional 5 per cent marks to the candidates of different categories obtained in the examinations conducted by Professional Examination Board and will fix the maximum age limit of 55 years in view of the service rendered by the candidates of these categories.

The cabinet gave approval to invite guest lecturers for 11 months on vacant posts in autonomous engineering colleges and autonomous/government polytechnic colleges on payment of monthly honorarium of maximum Rs 30,000.

The Cabinet approved the decision for formation of Special Purpose Vehicle in MP State Assets Management Company (MPSAMC) in MP Public Asset Management Department.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:30 PM IST