Bhopal: Traditional painting of WB depicts Mahishasur Mardini

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Kuchiyakol Durga Pat,’ a traditional painting depicting the image of goddess Durga on canvas, is the third ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month at the social media pages of IGRMS, Bhopal.

The museum collected the traditional painting from Sutradhar community of Bankura, West Bengal in 2012. The painting has a central image of Mahishasur Mardini.

The top of the painting depicts the image of Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma is an identity of Kuchiyakol Durga Pat. The image is surrounded by the images of Ganesh, Laxmi, Saraswati and Kartikeya. It is made on hand made canvas and painted with vegetable colour.

Director of IGRMS Praveen Kumar Mishra says that Kuchiyakol Durga Pat is a traditional painting on canvas depicting the image of goddess Durga belonging to the Kuchiakol Rajbadi.

The practice of worshipping Durga Pat is prior to the idol worship. Initially started by Vishnupur Raj Gharana during the reign of King Jagat Malla. Later on, the worship of Durga Pat was also made by Kuchiyakol Rajbadi and Jamkuri Rajbadi, he says.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:20 PM IST