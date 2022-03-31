Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet clears temporary arrangements of sand in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet, on Thursday, approved temporary arrangements to ensure availability of sand in the state.

In districts where contracts have been surrendered/cancelled under the Sand Rules 2019, the Collector would discharge all sand mines by forming small groups from 10-day e-auction.

In case the first e-auction turns out to be unsuccessful, collector would issue a five-day notice for second e-auction.

Collector would undertake e-auction by forming small groups based on geographical location and revenue limit of the district. Mines with statutory approvals like mining plan/EC/CTO would be given preference in e-auction.

The initial price of e-auction would as per the prevailing rate (Rs per cubic metre) of the tender of canceled/dedicated contract of the district concerned.

This auction will be done for three months or for contract execution by the new contractor of the group, whichever is earlier. Apart from this, other technical improvements have also been made to implement temporary/temporary arrangements to ensure the availability of sand.

