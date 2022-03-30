Madhya Pradesh: Chaos at Meghnagar Railway godown as rice bags in wagon catch fire; Inquiry to be conducted

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed at Meghnagar railway godown after rice bags in a goods wagon caught fire. The incident was reported around 2 pm and at the time of the incident, unloading was going on from a goods train stationed on Platform No 3 rake area line.

Labourers who were involved in unloading work informed that they saw thick smoke emitting from the rice bags in the wagon. They immediately informed the contractor and immediately

started unloading the bags from the wagon onto the platform, without any delay, to prevent the fire from spreading to other wagons.

They also informed the firefighters as well as the station master, after which the labourers extinguished the fire with the help of fire extinguishers and water.

On getting information, local RPF officials also reached the spot. A goods train was immediately removed from there.

According to sources, more than 50 bags have been damaged in the fire. Some of the labourers claimed that the incident probably took place due to someone smoking bidi or a cigarette at the time of work.

Meanwhile, Ratlam division public relations officer Khemraj Meena confirmed the incident and said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:00 PM IST