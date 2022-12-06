Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet approves CM Backward Class & Minorities Entrepreneur and Self Employment Scheme

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet approved Chief Minister Backward Class and Minorities Entrepreneur and Self Employment Scheme 2022 on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 7.5 crore has been set aside for 2022-23, and a sum of Rs 42.5 crore has been kept for the next year.

Under the scheme, a total of 6000 will be benefitted in terms of entrepreneurship in the years 2022-23 and the next two years. Likewise, 30000 people will be benefitted as far as self-employment is concerned.

Besides, the cabinet gave its nod to the scheme to provide abroad job to youths of the backward class.

According to the demand of employers, soft skills and necessary language training will be provided to around 200 selected youths every year for the next three years. Abroad jobs will be provided to them on attractive salary packages.

Cabinet also approved the proposal to change the name of the social justice and disabled welfare department.

In January month, three main conventions are going to take place in Madhya Pradesh including the NRI convention and Khelo India Youth Game. In this regard, a work plan of Rs 177.50 crore has been prepared and the finance department has given its nod in this regard. Overall Rs 212.87 crores will be spent on the event. The competitions of Khelo India will be organized in eight cities including Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Balaghat, Gwalior, Delhi, Maheshwar, etc.