Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia sound election bugle from Hatpipliya, Agar

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched campaigning for the ensuing by-polls in 25 constituencies.

Both Chouhan and Scindia took part in the campaign in Hatpipliya and Agar constituencies.

In Hatpipliya, they unveiled the statue of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, and in Agar, they interacted with the party workers.

It was thought that both of them would campaign for the BJP for these by-elections. Now, their joint fight against the Congress has begun.

Both these leaders will also campaign together in the Gwalior-Chambal region to create an atmosphere for the party before the elections.