Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia sound election bugle from Hatpipliya, Agar

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched campaigning for the ensuing by-polls in 25 constituencies.
Both Chouhan and Scindia took part in the campaign in Hatpipliya and Agar constituencies.
In Hatpipliya, they unveiled the statue of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, and in Agar, they interacted with the party workers.
It was thought that both of them would campaign for the BJP for these by-elections. Now, their joint fight against the Congress has begun.
Both these leaders will also campaign together in the Gwalior-Chambal region to create an atmosphere for the party before the elections.
The initial hitches in selection of candidates for ministerial berths, and afterwards, in allocation of portfolios indicated that spite between Chouhan and Scindia began.
Nevertheless, the next day, after the allotment of portfolios, both of them reached the poll-bound areas, indicating they will jointly campaign for the party.
At meetings in Hatpipliya and Agar, Scindia hailed Chouhan to the hilt. The state needs Chouhan’s leadership to make MP self-reliant, he said.
Chouhan said the people of MP had voted the Congress for making Scindia the chief minister of the state. But Kamal Nath was made chief minister.
During the assembly elections, the competition was against Scindia and not against Nath, Chouhan said.
Bagli to be made district
During the election campaign, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Bagli would be made a district. Bagli, a town and a Nagar Panchayat in the Malwa region of Dewas district, is around 66Km from Dewas. At present, the number of districts in MP is 52.
