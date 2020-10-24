Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Postal ballots for covid suspects convert into issue

Lack of transparency in postal ballots for new categories including covid-19 patients and suspects have created quite a stir in the Congress. It has charged that there was no transparency in regard to postal ballots for covid suspects.

AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh submitted a written complaint in this regard and charged the election apparatus of no transparency in postal ballots issued to covid suspects. This work has been completed on October 14 but officials of the election commission are silent over numbers, said Singh.

‘They are not telling us numbers of covid-19 suspects and numbers of postal ballots issued. The contestants are not informed about them, not even during receiving of the postal ballots,’ said Digvijay Singh, talking to media persons on Saturday. They (EC) are not providing us even the names and addresses of the people issued postal ballots, he added.

Replying to a question, Singh said that Shivraj wants to win these elections with the help of officials. Shivraj is being rejected by the voters therefore he wants to win with the help of officials, he added.

Election commission has added a new category for postal ballots for the first time in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Now senior citizens above the age of 80 years are also eligible for postal ballots. Nevertheless, bone of contention are the voters who are either covid positive or covid suspects. Both of these have been made eligible to exercise their franchise through postal ballot.

However, authorities at election commission haven’t come out yet and given exact numbers of covid positive patients and covid suspects who have been given postal ballots unlike numbers of service voters.

Congress has also charged the election commission of not taking action on its complaints. ‘Complaints are being submitted with sufficient evidences like videos etc but no action is being taken,’ said Singh.