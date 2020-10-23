Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Check misuse of postal ballots on pretext of Covid, says Congress to Election Comission 

Congress has urged the election commission to check the misuse of postal ballots being carried out on pretext of Covid suspects, patients and senior citizens above the age of 80 years.

In a written complaint with the election commission, Congress has charged the officials engaged in election duty of breaking the rules issued by the election commission. According to the rules, contestants should be informed about numbers of people opting for postal ballots because of covid-19. Videography of it should be done but Congress contestants are not being informed about it, said the complaint.

Congress has said that the way postal ballots are being collected there is no transparency and guarantee that the envelopes of postal ballots could be changed. It has asked the election commission to ensure transparency in this work.

In another complaint, Congress has asked to ban minister OPS Bhadauria on campaigning as he had asked his followers for booth capturing and encouraging fake voting. It has also asked to file an FIR against Girrij Dandotiya who had issued a life threat to former CM Kamal Nath.