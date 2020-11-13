Madhya Pradesh: Bypolls over, no weekly offs yet for cops

BHOPAL: Though it is claimed that police personnel get weekly offs in the state, the reality is far from truth as their offs exist only on papers.

The Congress government had launched welfare scheme for police personnel under which they were to get weekly offs. After toppling Congress government, the BJP government carried forward the scheme.

State home minister Narottam Mishra made it clear on August 17. “There are not restrictions on the leaves and weekly offs,” he had said. But the weekly offs were put on hold because of corona pandemic and bypoll duty. The by-election results were declared on November 10 but no order has been issued by district SPs for weekly offs so far. Earlier, the DGP had issued letter to the zonal IGs and SPs to approve weekly off and also leaved for officers of different ranks.

2 tales on same issue

Sources in PHQ said policemen are not happy with weekly offs. Those who are posted at the police stations said they feel happy while performing duties and do not want to take rest for a day. However, policewomen say they want weekly offs.