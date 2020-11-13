Bhopal: ATMs run out of cash on Diwali eve

The bank ATMs ran out cash on eve of Diwali in market areas on Friday, making people, who stood in queues, upset over the fact that they are unable to withdraw their own money for festival purchase.

Though many opted for digital payment, people needed cash to give it to vendors who haven’t switched over to digital mode. Even though four years have passed since demonetisation, there are still complaints that banks do not have enough currency notes.

It happens during festival

New Market Traders’ Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said, “In festival seasons, it happens with ATMs specially in vicinity of markets. People purchasing earthen lamps, batashas, puja goods need cash for which they approached ATMs.”