Bhopal: Amidst pandemic, Dhanteras sales surpass Rs 500 crore mark

The Covid-induced economic slowdown failed to suppress the festive spirit this Dhanteras as the state capital registered business of Rs 500 crore on Thursday. The speculations were rife that this festival, the sales will remain a muted affair, however, all apprehensions were belied as people thronged markets to shop.

The stores were all decked for the festival and stocked to hilt to greet the customers. Automobile sales zoomed this Dhanteras as nearly 1,500 cars were booked on the auspicious day. The segment registered a 50 per cent upsurge in sale as compared with the previous year. Being the auspicious occasion, people made the bookings for their vehicles, the delivery may take some time.

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying goods, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year.

Sarafa bazaar saw a brisk business of over Rs 100 crore. A good customer presence was marked at jewellery showrooms and stores. Although the buying sentiment has improved after the Covid-19 curbs were relaxed, consumers are still wary of investing in precious metal at current high rates.

As per jewelers, a caution still prevailed among people while coming out of their homes for shopping amid rising Covid-19 cases in key consuming markets and consumers in view of the pandemic have made advanced booking through online jewellery platforms, they added. Gold prices are ruling in the range of Rs 51,000-52,000 per 10 grams, more than 35 per cent higher than Rs 38,096 per 10 gram prevailed on Dhanteras 2019.

Real estate sector also posted good business on the day.

Utensil shops, electronic showrooms, furniture marts, garments stores witnessed good footfall on the day. Shops selling utensils registered a brisk business as buying metal specially copper and brass is believed to bring luck and prosperity.