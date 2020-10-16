Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Caste equations play out with vigour

On all the 28 bypoll seats, BJP and Congress parties are pushing several issues every day. To penetrate their reach among the voters new slogans are being prepared. The issues of corruption, problems of farmers, unemployment, crime against women are being raised in the election.
For Congress party, party hoppers, traitors are the main issues. The BJP is making Bhuka-Nanga and poverty as issues. These issues are creating scene on outward surface but at the grassroot level, none of the issues are strong enough to lead a candidate to victory.
In Gwalior and Chambal region, the caste equation has always taken precedence. Both the parties are focusing on the equation in their campaigns in Gwalior and Chambal region. The leaders who are called for the campaigning are invited on caste basis. The victory or a defeat of a candidate will be decided according to votes of Brahmin, Thakur or SC.
In Gwalior and Chambal region, Jatav votes are present in every constituency and both the parties are trying to balance them in their favour. Kushwaha, Gurjar, Yadav, Kirar, Dhakad and Lodhi voters are also present in good numbers. The leaders of backward class of political parties are busy in maintaining the balance.
The political analysts believe that the impact of castes is one of the major factors in the election. Sometimes, it happens that a particular candidate gets the support of his caste voters, but every time it does not happen. In some caste, the predictions are different. Analysts are of the view that castes have turned into biggest strategy of political parties and they are working with full thrust.
How does it work?
The caste equations appear strong in Bada Malhera where both the parties have given tickets to the Lodhi community as Lodhis and Yadavs are in majority. To target Yadav votes, Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav left Congress party and joined BSP to contest election.
In Haatpipaliya, Khati community is dominant. Other than Khati, Thakurs, SC and minority voters are also present. To lure voters, tactics are applied.
In Surkhi, efforts are underway to manage votes of Thakur, minority, SC, Brahmin and Jain voters are trying to manage. To attract Patidar votes in Suwasara, Congress party has selected Patidar candidate. Caste equations are also at work in Biaora, Mandhata and Nepanagar.