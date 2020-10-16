Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Caste equations play out with vigour

On all the 28 bypoll seats, BJP and Congress parties are pushing several issues every day. To penetrate their reach among the voters new slogans are being prepared. The issues of corruption, problems of farmers, unemployment, crime against women are being raised in the election.

For Congress party, party hoppers, traitors are the main issues. The BJP is making Bhuka-Nanga and poverty as issues. These issues are creating scene on outward surface but at the grassroot level, none of the issues are strong enough to lead a candidate to victory.

In Gwalior and Chambal region, the caste equation has always taken precedence. Both the parties are focusing on the equation in their campaigns in Gwalior and Chambal region. The leaders who are called for the campaigning are invited on caste basis. The victory or a defeat of a candidate will be decided according to votes of Brahmin, Thakur or SC.

In Gwalior and Chambal region, Jatav votes are present in every constituency and both the parties are trying to balance them in their favour. Kushwaha, Gurjar, Yadav, Kirar, Dhakad and Lodhi voters are also present in good numbers. The leaders of backward class of political parties are busy in maintaining the balance.