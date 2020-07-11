Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Coronage: Congress cancels Gwalior-Chambal visit

BHOPAL: The corona pandemic has affected preparations for the ensuing by-elections. The Congress had made a plan to launch poll campaign for by-elections in 16 constituencies in Gwalior-Chambal region from July 13 after visiting Pitambara Peeth.

The party organisation had to cancel the plan because of the rising number of corona cases in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts.

Former minister Govind Singh said corona pandemic spread so fast in Gwalior-Chambal region that the party had to cancel five-day visit. Several Congress leaders were scheduled to go visit the region by buses.

The BJP has already launched its campaign through virtual rallies in the constituencies where by-elections will be held. The Congress leaders, too, wanted to give the message of unity in party to Jyotiraditya Scindia, but it has been put off for a while.