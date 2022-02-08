Madhya Pradesh: Buxwaha rock paintings site under consideration for protection says ASI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an important development, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that it is actively considering the protection of rock painting sites found in Buxwaha, in Chhatarpur district, where diamond project has been approved the state government.

The ASI said this in response to a public interest litigation filed by the Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch at principal seat at Jabalpur High Court. The petition demanded restrictions on any kind of excavation or mining activity in Buxwaha to save the rock paintings that belong to Mesolithic period.

The ASI in a written response said, ‘the ASI has surveyed the site of Buxwaha where these monuments (rock paintings) and sculpture are found and they are engaged in developing and restoring along with protection of the said site. This area is not notified in State Archeological Department. The ASI has surveyed the site of Buxwaha under the Ancient Monuments and Archeologcial Site and Remains Act 1958, thus the area where these monuments found is under their active consideration of ASI.’

Earlier, the State Archeological Department, in its response in the court, had said that there was no protected monument in Buxwaha.

Petitioner, PG Najpandey said that a team of experts was constituted on their petition to confirm the historic importance of the rock paintings found in the Buxwaha forests. The report of archeological exploration established that the sites in Buxwaha are of national importance and needs to be preserved.

