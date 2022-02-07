Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh leads with 86.71% in precaution dose for HCW in country

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh leads with 86.71% in country for precaution dose of Health Care Workers (HCW), according to National Health Mission(NHM) report. However, overall precaution dose tally is 7,77,904 in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the report, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,91,362 vaccination doses against 3,36,022 for HCW. Andhra Pradesh came second with 85.98% followed by Bihar with 73.57% and Uttar Pradesh with 70.12%. Gujarat reported 67.25% while Karnataka reported 66.88% and Ladakh reported 64.05%. Similarly, Lakshadweep reported 62.34% and Uttarakhand 60.97%.

Overall vaccination tally went to 11,11,89,186 while first dose tally went to 5,76,34,433 and second dose tally went to 5,27,76,849. India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75% adult population against COVID.

State Immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “We are leading in precaution dose in the country. We are doing well in other segments too. We are dedicated for implementation of vaccination plan in the state.”

As many as 10,21, 301 masks have been distributed under the "Mask Hi Hai Zindagi" campaign being run under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This campaign started simultaneously in all the urban bodies on January 20.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has informed that so far 9, 65, 556 houses have been contacted by the urban bodies in the "Roko-Toko" campaign. Various activities are being done to make citizens aware about prevention from Corona. Around 13,279 online discussions have been conducted. Publicity is also being done continuously through various means of communication. Awareness is also being brought in the cities through publicity through hoardings and wall-paintings. So far, 3,84,673 masks have been donated by citizens and various organizations in the "Mask Banks" established in urban bodies with public cooperation.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:39 PM IST