Madhya Pradesh: Bus fares up to 75% hiked amidst corona crisis

Bhopal: State government has increased bus fares by up to 75% amidst corona crisis. You will not feel the pinch now but the moment corona curfew is relaxed and you plan to travel by bus, the you will feel the heat.

The new fares have come into effect from April 20.

The fare for super luxury AC coaches has been increased by 75%. Similarly, for deluxe AC buses, one will have to pay 50% more than the fare of ordinary bus. Fare for sleeper bus has been fixed at 40% more than the ordinary bus while deluxe non-AC buses fare will be 25% more that the fare of general bus.

Moreover, night bus travellers will have to pay 10% more than the fare of a general bus service.

The fare for the general bus service that stood at Rs 1.25 per passenger per km has now been fixed to a minimum far of Rs 7.

The decision to hike fares has come at a time when whole state is reeling under corona crisis.

This will also have an adverse impact on the migrant workers who are hiring buses to come back to their native places. The sudden increase in fare will hit them quite hard.