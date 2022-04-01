Madhya Pradesh: Bulldoze criminals and break their economic backbone, instructs Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed home minister Narottam Mishra and police officials to teach a befitting lesson to criminals involved in crimes against women and poor in particular.

The CM was addressing officials concerned in a meeting at Mantralaya on Friday to review the work of police and plan for crime control and police modernisation in next two years.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other officers were present in the meeting.

A presentation on effective action against mafia, strengthening of police station system, women security, scheduled caste and tribe welfare, law and order and anti-Naxal campaign, narcotics, cyber crime and security, police training, welfare activities and selection and recruitment was given.

Chouhan said, “Action will continue against those who suppress the poor and commit crimes against sisters and daughters.”

He congratulated the police for speedy and strict action taken against those who committed crimes against women in Indore, Ratlam, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Seoni, Rewa, Singrauli and Shahdol.

He said economic backbone of those who inflicted atrocities on the poor and committed crimes against ‘sisters and daughters’ would also be broken.

The CM said stressed on adequate police force for vigilance and strictness against criminals and announced that 5,000 police personnel would be recruited. Use of latest technology would be ensured during recruitment to ensure transparency.

In the meeting, DGP Sudhir Saxena informed the CM that the work was going on as per the concept of smart policing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the priority of chief minister.

The CM instructed officials that an intensive search operation be launched immediately to identify foreign nationals living illegally in the state. Action should also be taken against the landlords who did not inform the police about the tenant.

He also instructed officials to start an intensive investigation campaign against those possessing illegal arms and illegal arms manufacturers.

Other Instructions

Action against illicit liquor up to village-mohalla level. If any policeman is found involved in activities related to illicit liquor or giving protection to them, he will be immediately thrown out of his job.

Action against chit fund companies, unregistered investment firms, multi-level marketing companies and those running money on interest.

Campaign against those who are involved in illegal moneylending business

Action to ensure check on misleading information on social media

An action plan by police, women and child development and social justice department to provide necessary security and support to the abandoned and destitute women and children

Action against those barring entry into the temple, not allowing the procession to be taken out, not allowing water from the well by other people

State wide de-addiction campaign to be launched on June 26

Necessary arrangements in all the police training schools for the purpose of training the youth for recruitment in the army.

Publicity of Good Samaritan Act under which person who takes injured person to hospital is given incentive

Expansion of DNA labs

Action plan for crime control and police modernisation in next 2 years

Preparation of checklist by preparing standards of investigation in identified offences.

Initiative to make the constable and head constable in-charge of beat in the arrangement of beat at police station level.

Arrangement for taking feedback of the person on his arrival in the police station.

Plan to run statewide surprise night combing operation

Continuous monitoring of activities of criminals released from jail

Keeping digital records of criminals.

Strict legal action against habitual sex offenders under Operation Prahar

Use of satellite technology in opium crop monitoring.

Launching of e-Vivechna App in remaining 785 police stations

Arrangement of annual health check-up for police personnel

Construction of 50 bedded police hospital with all facilities in Bhopal

In view of the increasing number of women in the police, establishment of crèche in big police units

